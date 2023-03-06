Recovery Road Runners is a community of sober (and aspiring-to-be sober) runners and walkers accomplishing amazing things together, one day at a time, one mile at a time. Join us virtually or in-person for meaningful recovery runner connection via Zoom for sobriety support, in-person and virtual racing, run sober retreats, run clubs, or check out our new kids’ addiction prevention program- RRR Kids: The Trailblazers! Our founder, Amber Graziano, recovers out loud so that others don’t have to suffer alone or in silence. Join them on Facebook and get plugged into their community today!



$100 off if you sign up in the next 48 hours – Say you saw Amber on FOX40 TV!



925-321-7800

https://www.recoveryroadrunners.com/run-sober-retreats.html

