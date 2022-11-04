Iron Orchid Designs Ornament Making Workshops at The Red Door in Elk Grove, California in November and December 2022.
The Red Door, Antiques, Vintage & More
Old Town, 9056 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624
www.thereddoorelkgrove.com
Ornament Making with Air Dry Clay!
Saturday, November 5th 1:00- 3:00pm -or-
Wednesday, November 16th 1:00- 3:00pm -or-
Saturday, December 17th 1:00-3:00pm
Create personalized ornaments for your own use or as gifts. Use provided moulds, clay and Annie Sloan paints to achieve your vision. You will leave with 3 completed ornaments. $30.00
Ornament making with Stamps!
Sunday, November 20th 1:00- 3:00pm -or-
Wednesday, December 7th 1:00- 3:00pm
Another opportunity for you to personalize ornaments on wood, metal or fabric.
Leave with 3 ornaments. $30.00