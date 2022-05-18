Enjoy great beer for a great cause! RedRover, a local 501(3)(c) animal welfare nonprofit, is celebrating its 35th anniversary of helping animals and people in crisis with a special benefit at SacYard Community Tap House. During this event, a portion of the proceeds go towards RedRover’s lifesaving programs that provide emergency animal sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance for urgent veterinary care, and education. Bring your friendly pups and show your support for this Sacramento-based nonprofit while enjoying beer, new dog friends, and connection with fellow animal lovers!

