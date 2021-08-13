Community Garage Sale – a fundraiser for the Relay For Life of Sacramento County – the funds we raise will support the American Cancer Society and all the services they provide to those touched by cancer, as well as to help fund very important research.
Relay for Life of Sacramento County
1 (800) 227-2345
relayforlife.org/sacramentoca
Facebook – Relay for Life of Sacramento County
Relay For Life
