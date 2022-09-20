The Sacramento Reptile Show features more than 3,000 reptiles on display. For 2022, we have brought back the ever popular venomous reptile display featuring more than 45 venomous species from around the world including King Cobras and Black Mambas.

Phoenix Herpetological and Brad’s World Reptile are the foundation of “Conservation Corner” will also be setting up a reptile education center to teach you about the world of reptiles. And, who can forget Izod the Alligator. Izod and Wild Things will be back to give you an opportunity to meet a 10ft 100lb alligator.

We also provide the opportunity to purchase a new reptile pet from one of the 100+ professional reptile breeders at the event. The show features all the latest reptile products needed to care for your new reptile pet. The Sacramento Reptile show is your one stop for everything reptile in Sacramento.

