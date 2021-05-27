Republic FC and the Sacramento County Public Health Office are collaborating to support community health as the region prepares to open up. The first step element of the partnership is a trio of pop-up vaccine clinics on matchday, beginning this Saturday when the Indomitable club hosts Phoenix Rising FC at Heart Health Park.
Eligible fans (ages 12 and up) can select an appointment to get their first dose of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine and get a free ticket to Saturday’s game. Republic FC Indomitable members received first access to appointments and can still conveniently sign up for timeslots on their way into the match.
Registration is now open to the general public interested in getting their first vaccine dose and claiming a ticket. Visit www.sacrepublicfc.com/vaccine for more info and to start the appointment process.
Republic FC Game Day Pop-up Vaccine Clinic
5/29, 6/2 & 6/5
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Heart Health Park @ Cal Expo
register at sacrepublicfc.com/vaccine
(916) 307-6100
Republic FC
(916) 307-6100
sacrepublicfc.com/vaccine
@sacrepublicfc