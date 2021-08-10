Republic FC and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain have announced an expanded partnership for the 2021 season, including a new program designed to show appreciation for community members for their service and support during the pandemic and beyond. Republic FC Rockstar will launch today and call on the Greater Sacramento region to nominate heroes, helpers, and community champions for their acts of kindness and support. Rockstars are those who have made a positive impact on others in their community, big or small.

Beginning July 21, fans and community members can nominate a Rockstar at www.sacrepublicfc.com/hardrock. Share the story of a frontline or essential worker who made an impact during the last 18 months, a dedicated teacher or passionate volunteer, or the countless stories of service, support and indomitable spirit of the region.

A weekly Rockstar story will be selected through August 27 and the nominee will receive a Republic FC/Hard Rock prize pack including team memorabilia and tickets to an upcoming match. A grand prize winner will be selected from the four finalists to receive the Rockstar treatment including a hosted stay at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento and a VIP experience at a Republic FC match.

Republic FC Rockstar

nominations open now through August 27

nominate at sacrepublicfc.com/hardrock

(916) 307-6100