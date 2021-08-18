Restaurant Resilience

Fox & Goose was one of 29 restaurants in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties to receive $3,500 and year-long business support services from California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund.

The Resilience Fund is currently accepting additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals who want to aid in the restaurant recovery. Donations of all sizes are accepted and celebrated at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.

For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Resilience Fund, please visit www.restaurantscare.org.

Fox & Goose Public House

1001 R St.

Sacramento, 95811

(916) 443-8825

foxandgoose.com

@foxandgoosepub