DOCO Offers a Summer Schedule Filled with Pride, Music,

Movement, a Makers Market and More

DOCO (Downtown Commons) is kicking off a fun-filled schedule of summer activations com-plete with music and dance, colorful Sacramento Pride photo opportunities, yoga, a high-energy artisan Makers Market, and more. All summer activations on the DOCO plaza are free to at-tend.

Revival at the Sawyer Summer Activation Line-Up – June 17 & 24 plus Specials Every Evening

Sacramento’s premier rooftop bar and gathering place is offering an exciting summer line-up with a variety of activations and specials, including:

• Vibes & Flow Yoga with Namaste By Jay on June 17 in the Sawyer’s Maple Suite starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a “mix and mingle” in Revival. Tickets are required and available here

• Vinyl DJ Sunday with guest DJs every week from 5 to 9 p.m. along with an all-day happy hour on Sundays

• Shuck Mondays with $2 specials on oysters and $7 Chandon or Chandon Rose (starting at 4 p.m.) plus happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Tequila Tuesday & Tacos at a special $40 price for three tequila tastings and two ta-cos along with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Wednesday Night DJ with lively tunes played by popular DJs from 6 to 10 p.m. along with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Thursday Tiki Night with Bungalow bar music, tiki-inspired cocktails, and delicious food specials from 6 to 9 p.m. along with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Friday & Saturday DJ Night with hand-crafted cocktails and DJ tunes from 7 to 11 p.m.

• Wellness event Reiki Healing + Infused Meditation Class on June 24 starting at 10:15 a.m. in Sawyer’s Maple Suite followed by a “mix and mingle” in Revival; tickets are required and available here.

Polanco Cantina Taco Tuesdays – Weekly Starting June 20

Starting on June 20 with a Kick-Off Party, Polanco Cantina will offer special Taco Tuesdays weekly from 8-11 p.m. with entertaining music on the patio, street tacos and margaritas sold out of the taco truck plus happy hour pricing all evening ($5 cover charge). The Taco Tuesdays activation will continue through summer as weather permits.

Summer Makers Market – June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presented by River City Marketplace, the DOCO Summer Makers Market will feature a variety of local vendors, makers and artisans in west plaza, offering a diverse assortment of handmade specialty items and gift ideas. The plaza will also feature entertaining music while guests shop for various items such as jewelry, bath and body products, artwork, greeting cards, candles and more. Makers Market shoppers are also encouraged to visit the retailers and shops available at DOCO, including Capital Agenda, Identity Boutique, IT’SUGAR, Lids + Kings Locker Room, Im-pound Comics, Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage, Sacramento Kings Team Store and Urban Out-fitters.

Tropical Sundays – June 25 & July 16, 23, 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Produced by Kandia Entertainment, plaza guests will enjoy upbeat family-friendly entertainment with local artists and DJs at the Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar area. This Latin-inspired music series will feature multicultural live music and a dance floor with salsa, bachata, and cumbia lessons.