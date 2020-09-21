Reviver Digital License Plates

Reviver is transforming the 125-year-old metal license plate into a smart and highly expressive vehicle identification platform. Our digital license plates allow owners to connect directly with the DMV to streamline registration renewals and to change the appearance of their rplates to uniquely individualize their vehicles. The rplate can also pay your tolls, parking, tickets, and insurance, tell you where you left your car and if anyone has driven it outside of your preselected radius. The plates can also display stolen and amber alerts and immediately notify DMV and law enforcement.

Our rplates are what metal license plates wish they could be.