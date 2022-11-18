Authentic Thai with Modern Twists by Chef Andy. Andy proudly present Rice Barn Thai Eatery and Wine Bar as a house of worship to farm fresh ingredients, classic, grandma’s authentic Thai eatery with modern California twisted along with the wine pairing from different famous region.



132A Browns Valley Pkwy, Vacaville, CA 95688

-Buddha Thai Bistro 2060 Harbison Drive Vacaville Ca 95687

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction