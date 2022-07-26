Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. His follow-up, 1989’s Repeat Offender, was even more successful, hitting No. 1 and going quadruple-platinum with two No. 1 singles, “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” He has since made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

Richard has also written on a No. 1 single in each of the last four decades, an accolade previously only reached by Michael Jackson. He has written with and for numerous artists, including Barbra Streisand, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Chicago, Natalie Cole, Kenny Loggins, Vince Gill, Daughtry, The Tubes, Martina McBride, Lifehouse, NSYNC, Michael Bolton, Vixen, and Josh Groban, He also went on to earn a 2004 Song of the Year Grammy for co-authoring Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father.” Overall, he has scored 14 No. 1 singles both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer, revealing him a true multi-talented performer who continues to challenge himself and his fans.

Current activities to touch on are his memoir Stories To Tell… the paperback edition was just released last week.

Also, his new single, “Same Heartbreak Different Day” (Co-written and produced by Richard’s son, Lucas) was released last Friday and it’s the first single for his upcoming album, Songwriter, which will be released on 9/30. The album features 20 new songs that cover multiple genres. There will be 5 pop tracks, 5 rock tracks, 5 country tracks and 5 beautiful ballads . Other co-writers on the album include his other son, Jesse Marx, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Burt Bacharach.