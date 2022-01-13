Rio City Cafe

DINE DOWNTOWN IS UNDERWAY WITH 30 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND EXPANDED MENU OPTIONS
Popular culinary program offers flexible options for community to support local restaurants
Presented by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the 17th annual Dine Downtown program is underway and continues through January 17, 2022. With enhanced safety measures in place, the 30 participating restaurants have the option to serve Dine Downtown’s infamous three-course, prix fixe menus for dinner, lunch and/or brunch at one of three convenient price points – $25, $35 or $45. Local foodies and families will be able to explore and support Sacramento’s top restaurants for dine-in, take-out and/or delivery depending on the restaurant’s offerings.
Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides a significant boost for local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant sales for Central City restaurants.
2022 participating restaurants include:
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Nash & Proper
Hawks Public House
Frank Fat’s
Tequila Museo Mayahuel
Kasbah Lounge
La Cosecha by Mayahuel
Echo & Rig
Foundation Restaurant & Bar
Kodaiko Ramen
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Camden Spit & Larder
Dawson’s Steakhouse
Rio City Café
The Firehouse Restaurant
Solomon’s Delicatessen
Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden
Aioli Bodega Espanola
Capitol Garage
Brasserie du Monde
Tapa the World
Midtown Sushi
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
Prelude
Maydoon
Revolution Winery & Kitchen
The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
Public House Downtown
Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
Cafeteria 15L
Dine Downtown menus are available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown along with links to make reservations. Dine Downtown is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and sponsored by InterWest Insurance Services LLC with support from Sacramento Magazine and Yelp Sacramento.
To learn more about how to support local businesses offering online gift cards, curbside pick-up, take-out or delivery, visit GoDowntownSac.com.
