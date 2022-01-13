Rio City Cafe

DINE DOWNTOWN IS UNDERWAY WITH 30 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND EXPANDED MENU OPTIONS

Popular culinary program offers flexible options for community to support local restaurants



Presented by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the 17th annual Dine Downtown program is underway and continues through January 17, 2022. With enhanced safety measures in place, the 30 participating restaurants have the option to serve Dine Downtown’s infamous three-course, prix fixe menus for dinner, lunch and/or brunch at one of three convenient price points – $25, $35 or $45. Local foodies and families will be able to explore and support Sacramento’s top restaurants for dine-in, take-out and/or delivery depending on the restaurant’s offerings.



Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides a significant boost for local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant sales for Central City restaurants.



2022 participating restaurants include:

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Nash & Proper

Hawks Public House

Frank Fat’s

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

Kasbah Lounge

La Cosecha by Mayahuel

Echo & Rig

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

Kodaiko Ramen

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Camden Spit & Larder

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Rio City Café

The Firehouse Restaurant

Solomon’s Delicatessen

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden

Aioli Bodega Espanola

Capitol Garage

Brasserie du Monde

Tapa the World

Midtown Sushi

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

Prelude

Maydoon

Revolution Winery & Kitchen

The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

Public House Downtown

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

Cafeteria 15L



Dine Downtown menus are available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown along with links to make reservations. Dine Downtown is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and sponsored by InterWest Insurance Services LLC with support from Sacramento Magazine and Yelp Sacramento.



To learn more about how to support local businesses offering online gift cards, curbside pick-up, take-out or delivery, visit GoDowntownSac.com.

