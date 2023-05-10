A Sacramento Bike Festival returns on June 3, 2023 between 11 am and 4 pm. Held in Mirasol Village Park in the River District of Sacramento, Rio Velo is a bicycle-centric festival designed to celebrate alternative modes of transportation and to connect riders to Sacramento’s two rivers.

Rio Velo features a variety of vendors, food trucks, a selection of craft beers, a Bike Rodeo, facepainting, bicycle mechanics, and live performances curated by Light + Water. This is a free event for all ages. Rio Velo is for bike lovers, enthusiasts, advocates, and families.