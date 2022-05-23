Isabella’s experience at the Rita Moreno Awards and her upcoming experience in New York for the National High School Musical Theater Awards, The Jimmys.

THE RITA MORENO CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL HONORS is an awards competition that recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theater north of Santa Barbara. The Lead Actor and Actress winners will be sent to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) – also known as the Jimmy™ Awards – in New York City, where they’ll perform before industry experts, and compete for scholarship opportunities.