Gameday Grill | Sacramento CA | Facebook

10th Annual Fourth on the Field. Over 20 food trucks on the field. Lots of activities for the family and games for the kids. The band One Sharp Mind will be playing all night. Concluding the night with a spectacular firework show.

$14.00 advance sale (GA)

$16.00 day of

Family 4-packs are available at a discounted rate

Suites and 21+ are sold out



Fourth on the field

6PM-10PM

Sutter Health Park

400 Ballpark Dr.

West Sacramento

sutterhealthpark.com