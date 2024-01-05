Riveted Leather Co. was founded by two passionate women who turned their love for leatherworking into a thriving business. Rikki and Sam started their journey by creating unique leather products that reflected their personal style and creativity. Today, Riveted Leather Co. offers a wide range of handmade leather products, including purses, wallets, clutches, and more.

Our dedication to quality craftsmanship is evident in each of our products, which are carefully crafted by hand with attention to detail and precision. We use only the finest materials, including high-quality leather and hardware, to ensure that every piece we create is both beautiful and durable.

At Riveted Leather Co., you’ll find leather products that are not only functional but also stylish and unique. Whether you’re looking for a statement purse to add to your wardrobe or a personalized gift for a loved one, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste and needs.



special offer

15% off using code STUDIO40



www.rivetedleather.com