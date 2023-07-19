The No Address Big 5 Giveback

Robert Craig Films has a big heart for finding ways to reduce homelessness and wants to give $1 Million from its Foundation to organizations and churches across the country that are working hard to address the homeless crisis in their communities. If you are a nonprofit that fits this description, including church groups, please register with them.

(SHOT IN SACRAMENTO WITH LOCAL TALENT – INCLUDING ME (KELLY DOING BACKGROUND)

STARS WILLIAM BALDWIN, ASHANTI AND OTHER NOTABLE TALENT

they have produced a movie titled “No Address,” a documentary titled “Americans With No Address,” and a music album that will provide music for the movie and radio distribution.

Robert Craig Films is also excited to announce that it will be giving 50% of the net proceeds of The Big 5 to nonprofits who are helping those experiencing homelessness in their communities.

Https://www.noaddressmovie.com/the-big-5-giveback