Rob Ryan, a local BBQer who went from going to local BBQ competitions to competing in the
Nationals, created his own line of sauces and rubs, and twice winning the acclaimed Best Sauce on the Planet award at the American Royal BBQ Sauce competition in Kansas City. The sauces and rubs are the perfect blend of zip and zing that will have your mouth watering for more
FROG10 for 10% off your order
209-479-6425
https://www.robssmokinrub.com/
Rob Ryan, a local BBQer who went from going to local BBQ competitions to competing in the