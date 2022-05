The Rocklin Brewfest is not only a great time with great beer. It is also a great fundraiser for the Rotary Club of South Placer Foundation for community giving. Over 40+ breweries will be on hand to let you sample their finest brews. We also will feature several wineries and beer alternatives for all to enjoy. Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Johnson Springview Park, 5840 5th Street, Rocklin.

