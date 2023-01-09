Ropes for Rescues is a recycling program designed to repurpose retired climbing ropes into durable dog leashes and keep the ropes out of our landfills. The climber’s get to choose their favorite animal rescue that we donate 10% of the physical leashes to. The climbers and organizations that recycle their ropes also share the history of where the ropes have been used to climb so you know the history of each leash.



Over the last 10 years through the Ropes for Rescues program we have been able to donate to over 300 different rescues and organizations from California to Australia.



Ropes For Rescues

1651 Hawes Street

San Francisco, CA, 94124

www.ropesforrescues.com

Please use the code: “STUDIO40” for 10% off