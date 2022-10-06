Enjoy an evening of family fun on the Promenade at Westfield Galleria at Roseville! Placer County’s premier Night Market event is the place to be on Saturday, October 8th from 6 PM-9 PM.

Event activations include:

• Pumpkin Patch from Raley’s and Raley’s ONE Market available for purchase

• DIY Garden station brought to you by Kaiser Permanente

• Enjoy live music from the popular band, The Night Owls

• Spirited family-friendly activities including a bounce house and face painting

• Shopping from select Westfield retailers including Fabletics, Capital One Café & Leafy

• Purchase or make your own bouquets from Pixie Pop-Ups

• Complimentary photo experience from Life in 360 Photo Booth

• Artisanal pies available for sale from Crumb Dessert Company

• Custom woodworking pieces + charcuterie boards from JMR Wood

• Pizzas for purchase from Benji’s Woodfire Pizza

This is event is FREE to attend, but if guests would like to participate in the beer + wine + cocktails tasting, there is a $10 fee. 100% of proceeds from event tickets will be donated to the Raley’s Food For Families program.

https://www.westfield.com/galleriaatroseville/event-detail/Night-Market-on-the-Promenade-

