Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society’s 61st annual Gem, Jewelry, Fossil, and Mineral Show – @the Grounds in Roseville. This is an action-packed dynamic event with something of interest for everyone!
Door discount coupon: https://www.rockrollers.com/show/coupon.html
61st Roseville Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show
August 5 and 6, 2023
Doors open 10:00am – Saturday close 5:00pm, Sunday close 4:00m
Roebbelen Event Center
@the Grounds – Roseville
700 Event Center Drive
Roseville, CA 95678