Prolific filmmaking team Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent-Taylor, in partnership with investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith, launched Hidden Empire Film Group with the belief that multi-cultural representation is good business. Hidden Empire Film Group develops, produces, and distributes high concept, commercially viable content targeted to an engaged global multi-cultural audience that is passionate about culture – because culture moves the world.



www.hiddenempirefilmgroup.com

