Roxie’s Flower Truck

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the Biden-Harris administration continued its tour Thursday to promote the president's infrastructure plan, a House committee examined an issue at the heart of the package: improving high-speed internet access for all Americans.

During a virtual hearing, members on a subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee connected in a bipartisan way over closing the digital divide in the U.S., stressing broadband impacts everything from racial justice to economic opportunity to health care.