Hungarian inventor professor Erno Rubik created the Rubik’s cube in 1974, sparking a global sensation. It has become the best-selling & most recognized toy of all time, with 450+ million cubes sold. In 2021, Spin Master acquired the Rubik’s brand, continuing its legacy while introducing the cube to solvers of tomorrow in fresh & innovative ways. On Tuesday, July 13th, Erno Rubik celebrates his 77th birthday, and here to celebrate with us is Rubik’s ambassador and artist, Brian Kobasa!
