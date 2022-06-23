Rumi’s Oasis is your destination for quality halal products in Elk Grove, CA. We are a Persian market that offers various products for your daily needs, specializing in a wide range of halal food.

At Rumi’s Oasis, our halal market has a butcher shop that offers premium quality halal meat for your consumption. On the other hand, we are also a halal restaurant that serves an array of Middle Eastern food and Mediterranean food, including Persian kabobs that you and your companions are sure to love and enjoy! Furthermore, our market also has a bakery and a grocery store.