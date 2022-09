The Child Abuse Prevention Center is holding their 11thannual Run Your Gourd Off race at Bishop’s Farm to once again raise money for the center. The pandemic made an already dangerous situation for families even worse and the Child Abuse Prevention Center really needs our community’s support. We are joined this morning with who can talk about where the money raised goes.



Run Your Gourd Off

September 18th at Bishop’s Farm

8:30 am

https://runyourgourdoff.raceroster.com/