Join us for the 12th Annual Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm ‘Run Your Gourd Off’ presented by Sutter Health on Sunday, September 17, 2023.



Get the whole family involved with race options including a 5K run/walk, and two kid friendly distances, a One-Mile and Half-Mile run options. All proceeds will benefit The Child Abuse Prevention Center. Winners win their weight in pumpkins! Registration is open now go to thecapcenter.org

Kids under 13 $25

All others $40



Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

1415 Pumpkin Ln, Wheatland, CA 95692