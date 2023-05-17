A one-woman leather artisan shop called Rural Roots. Becki has heard Rural Roots referred to as boho, earthy, western, and worldly. This is quite the spectrum, but also fitting of who they are. Their pieces are inspired by her life as a small-town kid in Carson, WA. Since then, they’ve been fortunate enough to backpack into numerous 3rd world countries and up and through some of the world’s most beautiful mountain ranges and tops. In turn these pieces are a collaboration

of their rural roots, colors and designs from cultures from around the world and nature’s beauty ~ so there’s a little something for everyone.





You can follow on IG:

@ruralrootshandmade

and/or make a purchase through the online boutique at:

https://ruralrootsshop.square.site/