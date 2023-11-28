Mike Smyth Memorial Holiday Party has been an annual event of SAC2030’s for well over the past 30+ years. An event with a goal of bringing a happy holiday to multiple children who have been fighting cancer & other health issues we do our best to provide the attendees a tasty meal, games to play, magic shows & music to enjoy. Also, appearances by various super hero & other characters. All topped off by a visit from SAC2030’s good friend, Santa Claus. The Ugly Sweater Toy Drive Night helps to collect the much needed new unwrapped gifts & funds to host the Mike Smyth Memorial Holiday Party.

Active 20-30 Club of Sacramento #1 membership draws from all professions and is open to men between the ages of 20-39. The Active 20-30 Club hosts many events throughout the year. Our General Fund events, which are considered larger-scale fundraisers, aim to raise the necessary funds to be transferred over to our Benevolent Fund. With those funds raised we host Benevolent Fund events that directly benefit the children in our community. Also, our Benevolent Fund is used to provide grants to other non-profits in the area that benefit the special needs of children in our community. This “ACTIVE” participation solidifies our relationship with those we serve, maintains motivation, and produces a high degree of personal satisfaction to our members & beneficiaries.

THE MISSION: “Providing young adults an opportunity for personal growth, friendships, and leadership development while improving the quality of life for the special needs of children in its community.”

THE MOTTO: “Youth, to be served, must serve.”

THE SLOGAN: “One never stands so tall as when kneeling to help a child.”



www.sac2030.org