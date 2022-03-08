Sacramento Area Museums Celebrate



Museum Membership Month in March



Museum Membership Month happens each March and is designed to raise awareness for the importance of supporting the museum community while encouraging year-long membership. During Museum Membership Month, many of the local museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members and support their favorite museums and destinations. The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members.



Museum Membership Month is generously supported by involved media partners that include FOX40/Studio40 Live, Outword Media and Sacramento365.com.



For more information about Museum Membership Month and other upcoming activities offered by Sacramento Area Museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit www.SacMuseums.org.

