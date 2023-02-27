Since 1975, TRS has provided therapeutic recreation opportunities for individuals with disabilities residing in Sacramento County. TRS programs focus on abilities while encouraging people to attain their highest level of independent leisure functioning by increasing leisure skills, improving social skills, increasing independence and increasing their awareness of and involvement in community recreational activities.

TRS provides programs that focus on abilities while encouraging people to attain their highest level of independent leisure functioning by increasing leisure skills, improving social skills, increasing independence and increasing their awareness of and involvement in community recreational activities.



regionalparks.saccounty.gov

916-484-2044

5325 Engle Road, Suite 180, Carmichael, CA 95608

