As Sacramento’s festival dedicated solely to Cinema art, their mission is to be a catalyst for greater appreciation of cinema as art, build the local filmmaking community, and work with Hollywood and independents alike to showcase Northern California as a dynamic place to shoot and screen movies.

By supplying essential networking opportunities and open dialogue with intelligent, creative and inquisitive filmmakers and consumers, the festival attracts audiences from many places and serves to promote the Sacramento community as a cultural center for our region.



