SAC LGBT Community Center

(pre)World AIDS Day Event – Join us for a (pre) World AIDS Day event as we display the World AIDS Day quilts, hear remarks from Jose Vega, the Center’s Director of Health Services, Testimonials from panelists from our Strength in Numbers group, and more! In addition to the panel, we will be providing light refreshments and an interactive art installation. Happening at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center 1015 20th street.

Sac World AIDS Day – Join us for this year’s World AIDS Day 2021 event on December 1st as we get the community to “ROCK the RIBBON” and celebrate those we have lost in the last 40 years to the AIDS Epidemic and stand in solidarity with those living with HIV. Happening at McKinley Park – Clunie Hall at 601 Alhambra Boulevard.