Early Math Family Storytime at the Sacramento Public Library. Dr. Brown-Wood will lead an early math activity and speak to simple strategies parents, and caregivers can use in supporting the development of their child’s early math skills.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Colonial Heights Library

4799 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

On Tuesday, October 25, the Sacramento Public Library will host children’s author, early childhood educator, and Sac State alumni Dr. JaNay Brown-Wood. The free event will celebrate the author’s new early math book “Too-Small Tyson.” In addition to reading her book, Dr. Brown-Wood will lead an early math activity and speak to simple strategies parents, and caregivers can use in supporting the development of their child’s early math skills. This program is designed for families with children between 0 – 5. A limited number of books will be available to take home and keep.