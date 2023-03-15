Sacramento Public Library is hosting a series of free prom giveaway events throughout the region through April 15 at select library locations. The formalwear collection features dresses, jackets, shoes, and accessories for him, her and them. Teens ages 13-19 can browse the collection of formalwear to take home for their special night.

Upcoming Prom Giveaway events include:

March 17 | Arden Dimick Library

March 18 | Fair Oaks Library, Arcade Library

March 25 | Walnut Grove Library, Belle Cooledge Library, North Highlands-Antelope Library, Valley Hi-North Laguna Library

April 1 | Orangevale Library, Sacramento Public Library (Former SN&R Building)

April 7 | Carmichael Library, North Natomas Library

April 15 | Colonial Heights Library, Rancho Cordova Library

Visit www.saclibrary.org/prom for times and full details.