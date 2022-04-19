Celebrate opening weekend of Sacramento Beer Week at the 3rd Annual Sac Mac + Beer Fest! Enjoy unlimited pours of local craft beer from 19 local breweries and mac n’ cheese pairings from Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant, Device Brewing Company, New Glory Craft Brewery and New Glory Craft Eatery & Taproom, Oak Park Brewing Company, and The Monk’s Cellar and Inpastabowls. Get tickets at bit.ly/sacmac2022.

View the full calendar of Sacramento Beer Week events at sacramentobeerweek.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction