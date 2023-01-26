Metro Chamber to Recognize Contributions of Regional Leaders During 128th Annual Dinner & Business Awards on February 3

Honorees Include Linda Beech Cutler (retired) of Sacramento Region Community Foundation as Sacramentan of the Year, Mike Testa of Visit Sacramento as

Businessman of the Year and Kate Stille of Nugget Market as Businesswoman of the Year

The Sacramento Metro Chamber is proud to salute regional leaders for their life-long dedication to service, inclusion and for creating more vibrant communities during the highly-anticipated 128th Annual Dinner & Business Awards. The celebratory black-tie affair will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento on Friday evening, February 3, 2022. A few award highlights include the following: Linda Beech Cutler (retired) of Sacramento Region Community

Foundation been named as the 2022 Sacramentan of the Year and will be recognized along with other influential local leaders, including Mike Testa as Businessman of the Year and Kate Stille of Nugget Market, Inc. as Businesswoman of the Year. Plus, Kwame Anku of Black Star Fund has been named as Entrepreneur of the Year, a new category that has been added in 2022.

A complete list of 2022 honorees to be recognized for their ongoing contributions to the Capital region includes the following:

· Sacramentan of the Year – Linda Beech Cutler (retired) of Sacramento Region Commu-nity Foundation

· Businessman of the Year – Mike Testa of Visit Sacramento

· Businesswoman of the Year – Kate Stille of Nugget Market, Inc

· Entrepreneur of the Year – Kwame Anku of Black Star Fund

· Al Geiger Memorial Award – Bishop Esley Simmons of South Sacramento Christian Cen-ter

· Small Business of the Year – Turton Commercial Real Estate

· Business Hall of Fame — Dreyfuss & Blackford Architecture

· Metro EDGE Young Professional of the Year – Liz Lorand Williams of Downtown Sacra-mento Partnership

Hosted first in 1895, the Annual Business Awards is the Metro Chamber’s longest running event. Since its inception, business leaders, community stakeholders and members come together annually to salute board leadership, recognize the changemakers in our region, and celebrate the Capital Region.

For more information about and/or to register for the 128th Annual Business Awards, please visit www.metrochamber.org/annual-dinner-2023. For more information about the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.metrochamber.org

About Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce:

The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce advocates for and supports the inclusive economic prosperity of our Capital Region by leading efforts for business. Established in 1895, Metro Chamber is the largest, most prominent, and established voice for business representing 1,400 members and their workforce in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties. The Metro Chamber provides businesses and individuals the programs, services and advocacy needed to build vibrant communities, a ready workforce, connected region and strong business. For more information, please visit www.metrochamber.org