Sacramento Mineral Society’s 87th Annual Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry show on October 28th & 29th!

Check out their website at: https://sacgemshow.com

Lots of fun for everyone!

They will have a Raffle where you can win over 50 different prizes – including the large amethyst cathedral shown in the image.

They will also have lots of Educational Displays, Demos, Games, Crafts, Shopping, and Activities.

For children 12 and under admission is free and they will get a free rock at the door! Free Parking! Adult Admission $8.00

All proceeds from admission go to support the Sacramento Mineral Society, an earth sciences and lapidary arts non-profit organization.

They look forward to seeing you there!

