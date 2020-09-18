Dynamic & Diverse “Sac Open Studio” Virtual Experiences Underway Now

Presented by Verge Center for the Arts,

Week Two Continues through Sunday, September 20

Verge Center for the Arts is excited to present the 15th Annual Sac Open Studios event with a dynamic and diverse variety of live online activities. Week Two is underway now and continues through Sunday, September 20, 2020. Sac Open Studios is a free self-guided tour designed to showcase artists who live and work in the greater Sacramento region. The ever-evolving event is the region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious artist studio tour program that provides a platform for the community to connect with and support regional artists while making new discoveries along the way.

With 120 artists participating from throughout Sacramento County and the City of West Sacramento in 2020, the community can watch and/or engage in a variety of ways, including a Sac Open Studios kick-off event, interactive “Conversations with Artists” opportunities, various “Artist Livestreams” when the community can watch artistry in action, individual events offered by some of the participating artists, and more.

“While the format may be a bit different this year, significantly more people will now have the opportunity to discover the depth of amazing talent that exists in our artist and maker community,” said Liv Moe, Founding Director of Verge Center for the Arts. “This year, all that is needed is a computer or smartphone to engage, experience and enjoy a creative getaway live from the comfort of living rooms everywhere or from virtually anywhere.”

Conversations with Artists and Artist Livestreams Week Two – September 17-20

Conversations with Artists is a series of virtual events held on Zoom consisting of conversations and moderated audience Q&A sessions with Sac Open Studios artists. The community is invited to participate in themed sessions to learn more about artists’ artwork, inspirations, studio practice, and more. During Artist Livestreams, Sac Open Studios artists will broadcast live from their studios on Facebook Live or Instagram Live. This is a rare chance to get an exclusive peek into the daily lives of artists in their studios, watch their process, learn their techniques, and ask questions. For more information and a specific schedule of Conversations with Artists, please visit https://sacopenstudios.com/conversations-with-artists.

Individual Artist Events

To complement the virtual events as part of the official Sac Open Studios effort, a number of artists will host their own, virtual events throughout September as well. The community is welcome to attend these events for singular artistic experiences created by our community of regional artists. For a complete artist directory, please visit https://sacopenstudios.com/directory.

How to Watch & Engage

To find and/or watch the live events, e-attendees simply visit sacopenstudios.com during the scheduled times to watch the action live. Conversations with Artists will broadcast live via Zoom and Artist Livestreams will broadcast live from artists’ individual Facebook and Instagram accounts. Participants can also choose to follow the social media accounts of participating artists to receive in-app notifications when they begin their Artist Livestreams. The Artist Listings of the guide is a great resource to find the Facebook pages and Instagram user names for favorite artists.

Sac Open Studios Guide

For more detailed tour information, a comprehensive and user-friendly 60-page Sac Open Studios guidebook/magazine is available at various locations around the region, or can be downloaded online at https://sacopenstudios.com/view-the-guide/.

Sac Open Studios Preview Exhibition – Through September 27

An exhibition showcasing a sampling of local artistry will be on display for a limited time at Verge Center for the Arts for in-person viewing at 625 S Street in Sacramento. Artwork on display is for sale with proceeds benefiting the artists and Verge. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing measures and health precautions will be in place including mandatory masks to be worn by all visitors. Interested guests are encouraged to visit www.vergeart.com for regularly updated information about visiting the center in person.

Originally established in 2006 by the Center of Contemporary Art Sacramento (that later merged with Verge Center for the Arts in 2014), Sac Open Studios allows tour goers the opportunity to engage directly with artists while enjoying and experiencing a self-guided, art-focused exploration of the greater Sacramento region, whether that means in-person as in previous years or virtually in 2020.

A unique collaboration between Verge Center for the Arts, local artists, arts organizations, schools and colleges, and local businesses, Sac Open Studios is generously sponsored by the following: Blick Art Materials, Capital Public Radio, Mondavi Center, Phillip M. Cunningham, Warehouse Artist Lofts (WAL), Inside Sacramento and Sacramento365.com. Additional support is provided by the Office of Arts and Culture of the City of Sacramento, the City of Sacramento and the County of Sacramento Board of Supervisors.

About Verge Center for the Arts

The mission of Verge Center for the Arts, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, is to expose the Sacramento art region to internationally recognized contemporary art, while providing vital resources to local career and emerging artists. For more information and a full schedule of exhibits, demonstrations and special events, please visit www.vergeart.com.