On May 2 and 3, Republic FC’s Academy will host an opportunity for elite youth soccer players to earn a spot in the region’s only youth development program that offers a professional pathway for local youth players. The club will host two days of tryout sessions for players interested in joining the club’s U13, U14, U15, and U17 youth development academy teams for the 2022-23 season.

Teams in the club’s academy compete at the highest level of youth soccer in the nation – MLS NEXT – which aims to deliver a world-class player development platform. Since the Academy’s inception in 2015, 27 players have earned USL Academy contracts, which allow youth players to compete with the first team while maintaining college eligibility, 18 have signed professional contracts, and 35 have been invited to participate in Youth National Team programs.