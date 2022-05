Tonight! May 25, Republic FC plays one of the biggest matches in club history when they host Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. The match marks the third time Sacramento’s advanced this far, and the fourth all-time meeting with San Jose Earthquakes. Fans can secure their seat at SacRepublicFC.com/usoc.

