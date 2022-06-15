This week, Republic FC debuted the all-new City of Trees kit, which pays homage to the City of Sacramento’s iconic slogan that previously adorned the water tower along I-5. The club will wear the new jersey for this weekend’s match against LA Galaxy II, the first of seven matches from now until the end of the season.

As part of the kit launch, Republic FC is also partnering with Save Our Water and the Sacramento Tree Foundation. The club will join both organizations in helping residents of the region maintain Sacramento’s Urban forests and create public service announcements, informational campaigns, and more to help encourage water conservation efforts to combat the ongoing drought.