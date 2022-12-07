This holiday season, the Republic FC Team Store is your one-stop shop for all of your gifting needs! Whether you’re shopping for a diehard soccer fan, a beer enthusiast, or just some fun stocking stuffers – there’s something for everyone. Don’t know what to get? The Holiday Gift Guide has ideas for everyone on your list – available now at SacRepublicFC.com/GiftGuide.

Over 100 items are already on sale, with even more specials running during next week’s 7 Days of Giving. Starting December 12, shoppers can take advantage of daily Team Store discounts, giveaways, and opportunities to giveback to the community.

Shop now at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com. Free shipping on orders over $95 and curbside pickup available in Midtown. Be sure to place your order by December 15 to guarantee delivery by Christmas!