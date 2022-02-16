Sac Republic

In celebration of Black History Month, Republic FC has teamed up with the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce to award one local student with a $1,000 scholarship to help support their educational aspirations. Graduating high school seniors and community college students living in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo, & Yuba counties, with intent to enroll in a California Community College or four-year University are encouraged to apply. Applications are open now through February 25 at SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship, and the winner will be honored during the club’s pre-season friendly match on March 5 against Monterey Bay FC.
Since 2019, the Indomitable Scholars series has awarded local students important financial aid to advance their educational and professional goals and give back to local community populations. Republic FC has awarded six scholarships since the program’s inception, in partnership with the Sacramento LGBTQ Center and the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Republic FC is also highlighting the contributions of local black-owned businesses. Each week in February, the club will highlight a local business owner and give fans a chance to win gift cards and other prizes.
