Sac Republic

(NEXSTAR) - Uber is one of the few services that allow employees to rate customers. For the first time ever, the rideshare app is letting you see a breakdown of how drivers have rated you.

When you use Uber's mobile app, you can request a ride, which an Uber driver can then accept. After they give you a ride, you're able to rate your driver's service, with the highest rating being five stars. They, in turn, rate you as a rider.