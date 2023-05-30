Republic FC is back on the road this Saturday, but fans can gather and cheer on their favorite team at the club’s watch party at Nitty’s Cider in East Sacramento! Stop by the Cap City Crew tent to pickup some SRFC freebies, take a shot on the mini goal to win tickets to a game, or learn more about the upcoming Brewfest at Heart Health Park. Fans who purchase Brewfest tickets in person on Saturday will get exclusive access to extended early bird pricing ($10 off).

For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/WatchParty



Republic FC Watch Party

June 3

4:30 p.m. kickoff

Nitty’s Cider / 3201 Folsom Blvd.

SacRepublicFC.com/WatchParty