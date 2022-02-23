Starting February 24, Republic FC fans can purchase single-game tickets to any of the club’s first six matches, including a preseason friendly against Monterey Bay FC on March 5. For more information or to purchase, visit SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.



Fans can also still purchase Indomitable Memberships for the season, getting access to special giveaways, perks, discounts, experiences, and early access to tickets for every match of the season. Visit SacRepublicFC.com/memberships for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction