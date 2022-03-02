Starting this week, Republic FC will kick off its spring youth camps and clinics! Registration is open now for four weekly clinics put on in partnership with local clubs starting March 5; and for a special all-girls clinic on March 11 in celebration of International Women’s Day. For more information or to register a player, visit https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/camps-clinics/



Sacramento Republic FC Camps and Clinics are planned and designed to provide a top notch professional experience for players of all ages and abilities. These programs focus on fun, highlighting individual technical skills, and are led by professionally licensed and certified coaches.

