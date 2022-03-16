Following a thrilling Week 1 win at home, Republic FC heads out on the road this Saturday, March 19. The Indomitable Club will kickoff against San Diego Loyal SC at 7:00 p.m. at Torero Stadium. Fans can stream the match for free through the FOX40 mobile app at FOX40.com/Apps or through FOX40.com. It will also be available on FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2, on Comcast Cable channel 382, Charter Communications channel 199, Volcano Vision channel 441, and Consolidated Communications channel 172.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction